GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans showed they don’t have to rely exclusively on their bruising ground attack.

With Green Bay focusing on trying to slow down Derrick Henry, Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 on Thursday night.

Since dropping their first two games, the AFC South-leading Titans (7-3) have won seven of eight. The Titans continued their surge by posting season highs in points and yards (408).

