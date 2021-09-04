POTLATCH — Tyson Tucker passed 7-for-8 for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to help Potlatch recover from an early deficit and defeat Troy 50-34 on Friday night in a Whitepine League Division I game that served as the Loggers’ season debut.
The Trojans held an 18-6 lead late in the first quarter before Tucker logged his first score on a 38-yard pass to Izack McNeal, then made a two-point conversion run to tighten things up to 18-14.
McNeal scored on a fumble return in the second quarter to push Potlatch into a lead it would never relinquish.
Chandler Blazzard ran for two of Troy’s four touchdowns and passed for a third.
Troy 18 0 8 8—34
Potlatch 14 20 8 8—50
Troy — Chandler Blazzard 1 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 12 run (pass failed)
Troy — Kaiden Strunk 80 kickoff return (pass failed)
Troy — Blazzard 3 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Izack McNeal 38 pass from Tyson Tucker (Tucker run)
Potlatch — McNeal 30 fumble return (run failed)
Potlatch — McNeal 31 pass from Tucker (Tucker run)
Potlatch — Tucker 18 run (pass failed)
Troy — Landen Buchanan 52 pass from Blazzard (Ryder Patrick run)
Potlatch — Tucker 4 run (Tucker run)
Troy — Elijah Phillis 7 run (Levi McCully pass from Blazzard)
Potlatch — Howard 24 run (Tucker run)
Genesee 52, Logos 28
GENESEE — Two sets of brothers combined to account for all eight touchdown plays in Genesee’s season-opening victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Logos of Moscow.
Cy Wareham, Peak Wareham, Wyatt Jordan and Angus Jordan formed the offensive engine for the Bulldogs. Angus Jordan had 263 yards and four touchdowns passing, along with 220 yards and three touchdowns rushing. Cy Wareham had five catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns, including a 91-yard scoring pass from Angus Jordan.
The Bulldogs started fast with 26 points in the first quarter and led 46-6 at halftime. Logos battled back in the second half, with all four of its touchdowns on the night coming from runs by Aiden Elmore.
Logos 6 0 6 16—28
Genesee 26 20 0 6—52
Genesee — Wyatt Jordan 4 run (run failed)
Genesee — Cy Wareham 44 pass from Angus Jordan (W. Jordan run)
Logos — Aiden Elmore 60 run (pass failed)
Genesee — Peak Wareham 21 pass from A. Jordan (run failed)
Genesee — A. Jordan 5 run (pass failed)
Genesee — A. Jordan 96 run (Kole Riebold run)
Genesee — C. Wareham 44 pass from A. Jordan (run failed)
Genesee — C. Wareham 91 pass from A. Jordan (run failed)
Logos — Elmore 3 run (run failed)
Logos — Elmore 32 pass from Jack Driskill (Solomon Howard pass from Driskill)
Genesee — A. Jordan 12 run (pass failed)
Logos — A. Elmore 2 run (pass failed)
Kendrick 72, Kootenai 0
KENDRICK — Ty Koepp passed 6-for-9 for 161 yards as Kendrick downed Kootenai in a nonleague game.
Koepp passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two more.
Sawyer Hewett had 152 yards on six rushes, finding the end zone twice, while Jagger Hewett had two receptions for 51 yards and a TD.
After giving up 36 points last week in a game that saw Kendrick trailing 30-20 at halftime, the Tigers’ defense stood its ground.
“We faced a lot of I-formation tonight and the defense played very physical and stayed going downhill all night,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said.
Kootenai 0 0 0 0 — 0
Kendrick 24 26 14 8 — 72
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 43 pass from Ty Koepp (Fitzmorris run)
Kendrick — Lane Clemenhagen 38 pass from Koepp (Fitzmorris run)
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 49 run (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Hunter Taylor 14 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
Kendrick — Koepp 51 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — J. Hewett 47 pass from Koepp (Xavier Carpenter run)
Kendrick — Koepp run 15 (pass failed)
Kendrick — Carpenter run 35 (Wyatt Cook pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — S. Hewett run 25 (Carpenter run)
Kendrick — touchdown, NA
Deary 38, Lakeside 18
DEARY — Kalab Ricard passed for three touchdowns, rushed for one and made the first score of the game off a punt return to lead the Mustangs, who recovered from a slight halftime deficit to top Lakeside in nonleague action.
Dale Fletcher had 88 yards rushing and one receiving touchdown for Deary (1-1), which trailed 12-8 going into intermission before dominating the second half 30-6.
“I thought the first half of the game, we kind of came out sloppy and just weren’t executing very well offensively,” Deary coach Tim Olsen said. “The second half we turned it around. Our running game really improved from last week’s performance, and it was a good bounce-back win for us, I think.”
Lakeside 0 12 0 6—18
Deary 8 0 14 16—38
Deary — Kalab Ricard 69 punt return (Ricard run)
Lakeside — Quincy Hall 15 pass from Tucker Sanchez (run failed)
Lakeside — Sanchez 8 run (pass failed)
Deary — Dale Fletcher 13 pass from Ricard (Fletcher run)
Deary — Gus Rickert 7 pass from Ricard (run failed)
Deary — Blaine Clark 77 pass from Ricard (Fletcher run)
Lakeside — Hall 46 pass from Sanchez (pass failed)
Deary — Ricard 14 run (Wyatt Vincent pass from Ricard)
Zillah 34, Pullman 0
ZILLAH, Wash. — It was “kind of a rough go of things,” according to coach David Cofer, as the Pullman Greyhounds started their season with a shutout defeat at the hands of nonleague foe Zillah.
“We had a lot of guys playing their first varsity game,” Cofer said. “The good thing is, we can learn from this and move on. We had five opportunities inside the red zone. There’s things to work with, and if we just find a way to finish, I think it’s a totally different ballgame.”
A complete box score was not available.
Pullman 0 0 0 0— 0
Zillah 7 13 7 7—34