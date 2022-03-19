Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage.
Despite sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly two dozen women against Watson while he was with Houston, Cleveland will make him its starting QB, the face of its organization and the highest-paid player in the NFL.
Watson waived his no-trade clause Friday and accepted a trade to the Browns after previously rejecting the team — a stunning reversal that rocked the NFL and changed the trajectory of two organizations.
In deciding to bring on Watson, the Browns have gone all in to win a Super Bowl. It’s a choice they hope not to regret.
Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton dies at age 67
SEATTLE — Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton died Friday following a short illness. He was 67. The Seahawks announced the death for Clayton’s family in a statement. Clayton worked for the team in recent years as a sideline reporter on radio broadcasts.
Nicknamed “The Professor,” Clayton spent more than two decades covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for the The Pittsburgh Press and the Seattle Seahawks for The News Tribune in Tacoma. Clayton moved to ESPN in 1995, becoming one of the lead NFL writers for the company. Clayton appeared on TV and radio for ESPN and worked at the company for more than 20 years.