The top three contenders for Washington State’s No. 1 quarterback role completed at least eight passes apiece Friday night as the Cougars conducted their first preseason football scrimmage at Martin Stadium.
Trey Tinsley completed 9 of 15 passes for 136 yards, Gage Gubrud went 8-for-11 for 100 yards and Anthony Gordon wound up 8-for-15 for 92 yards.
Rodrick Fisher made five receptions for 68 yards, while Dezmon Patmon racked up 85 yards on just two catches.
Max Borghi led the rushers with three carries for 42 yards.
PASSING — Trey Tinsley 9-15-0-136, Gage Gubrud 8-11-1-100, Anthony Gordon 8-15-0-92, Anthony Gordon 8-15-0-92, Cammon Cooper 5-8-0-62, Aaron Angelos 4-5-0-49, Gunner Cruz 4-10-0-31.
TOP RUSHERS — Max Borghi 3-42, Travell Harris 1-24, Deon McIntosh 4-10, Jouvensly Bazil 5-8, Gage Gubrud 2-6, Cole Dubots 4-4.
TOP RECEIVERS — Rodrick Fisher 5-68, Dezmon Patmon 4-85, Brandon Arconado 3-46, Tay Martin 3-44, Deon McIntosh 3-21, Easop Winston Jr. 3-20.