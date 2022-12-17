Quarterback Watson leads No. 23 Troy past No. 22 UTSA in Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) releases the ball as he is hit by UTSA linebacker Trey Moore during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gunnar Watson’s 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae’ Johnson in the third period put No. 23 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 22 UTSA in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday.

Troy (12-2) closed out the season with 11 straight victories and set a school record for wins in a season. UTSA (11-3) outgained Troy 345-166 and led 12-0 in the first half, but turnovers proved to be the difference.

Troy linebacker K.J. Robertson picked off a pass by UTSA’S Frank Harris near the goal line in the third quarter. Robertson returned the interception 61 yards, with a 15-yard personal foul penalty tacked on at the end, and the pick set up the go-ahead score.

