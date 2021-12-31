HIGH SCHOOLS
SPOKANE — The Pullman boys basketball team hit eight 3-pointers, burst out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter and cruised past Northwest Christian of Colbert 75-49 in an Eagle Holiday Classic game Thursday at West Valley High School.
Jaedyn Brown made three 3s and scored 23 points to lead Pullman (8-1). Other Greyhounds in double figures included Thomas Cole (14 points), Champ Powaukee (12) and Tanner Barbour (11).
Northwest Christian (5-5) was led by Avi West’s 22 points.
“We got off to a decent start, and then went on cruise control,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “It was pretty fun, got after it and a good way to wrap up the tournament.”
NW CHRISTIAN-COLBERT (5-5)
A. Tibbits 2 0-0 6, Asher West 4 3-3 11, Avi West 5 10-12 22, Elijah Friedly 0 0-0 0, P. Fazio 0 0-0 0, Ethan Jones 0 0-0 0, Nathan Clark 3 0-0 7, Ryan Waters 0 0-0 0, Titus Spuler 1 1-2 3, Ben Slade 0 0-0 0, Joe Spuler 0 0-0 0, Seum Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 13-17 49.
PULLMAN (8-1)
Tanner Barbour 4 1-2 11, Riley Pettitt 3 0-0 6, Thomas Cole 5 3-6 14, Luke Pendry 0 3-3 3, Jaedyn Brown 9 2-2 23, Champ Powaukee 5 0-0 12, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 2, Dane Sykes 2 0-0 4, Caleb Northcroft 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 9-13 75.
NW Christian 8 11 17 13—49
Pullman 18 24 17 16—75
3-point goals — Brown 3, Barbour 2, Powaukee 2, Cole, West 2, Tibbets 2, Clark.
Clarkston 67, Moscow 54
Xavier Santana amassed 27 points including 16 in the first half to lead the Bantams to a victory against the Bears in the third-place game of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College on Thursday.
The Bantams (5-3), who also gained nine points apiece from Mason Van Tine and Austin Steinwand, held a narrow 31-29 edge at halftime, but created separation in the third and fourth quarters.
“Second half, we did a nice job defensively limiting them to 25 points,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
Jamari Simpson led scoring for Moscow (5-4) with 15 points, while Bryden Brown scored 12 and Barrett Abendroth 11.
MOSCOW (5-4)
Bryden Brown 4 0-0 12, Dylan Rehder 1 0-0 3, Cody Isakson 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 6 1-2 15, Taylor Strong 1 0-1 2, Caleb Skinner 1 0-0 2, Zac Skinner 1 0-0 2, Ian Hillman 2 0-0 4, Sam Kees 1 0-0 3, Barrett Abendroth 4 0-1 11. Totals 21 1-4 54.
CLARKSTON (5-3)
Xavier Santana 11 2-3 27, Tuff Tallbull 1 0-0 3, Landon Taylor 0 0-0 0, Cymon Boardman 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Mason Van Tine 4 1-2 9, Robby Reagan 2 1-3 5, Peyton Dempsey 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 1 2-2 4, Conrad Dudley 4 0-4 8, Austin Steinwand 4 0-1 9, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0, Xavier Van Tine 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-15 67.
Moscow 12 17 11 14—54
Clarkston 14 17 16 20—67
3-point goals — Brown 4, Abendroth 3, Simpson 2, Rehder, Kees, Santana 3, Tallbull, Steinwand.
College Place 47, Troy 38
WALLA WALLA — The Trojans (2-6) fell to the Hawks (3-4) in the Christmas Classic consolation game at DeSales High School. No other information was available at press time.
GIRLS BASKETBALLClarkston 55, Moscow 35
Three players scored in double figures as the Bantams beat the Bears in the seventh-place game of the Avista Holiday Tournament at Clarkston High School.
Kendall Wallace led Clarkston (6-3) with 21 points, Erika Pickett added 10 points and six rebounds, and Eloise Teasley finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Lassen finished with nine points to lead Moscow (3-9).
MOSCOW (3-9)
McKenna Knott 3 0-0 7, Angela Lassen 4 0-0 9, Aneesha Shrestha 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 2 0-0 4, Peyton Watson 2 0-0 4, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 3, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 0 0-2 0, Megan Heyns 2 2-2 8. Totals 14 2-4 35.
CLARKSTON (6-3)
Erika Pickett 2 6-10 10, Maggie Ogden 2 1-1 5, Alyssa Whittle 1 1-2 3, Avah Griner 1 1-2 3, Nani Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 7 4-5 21, Alahondra Perez 1 0-0 2, Eloise Teasley 4 1-2 10, Ryann Combs 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 15-21 55.
Moscow 7 10 13 5—35
Clarkston 13 15 10 17—55
3-point goals — Heyns 2, Knott, A. Lassen, Thompson.
Colfax 58, Medical Lake 28
SPOKANE — After a slow start in the first quarter, the Bulldogs settled in during the final three quarters in a rout of the Cardinals at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School.
Asher Cai piled up 28 points for Colfax (7-2).
“We struggled a little bit in the first quarter and we’ve kind of had this issue all season long,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “I had a senior guard step up and her defense helped … take the pressure off of us scoring.
“Asher Cai had a great night scoring. She’s an incredible shooter. Once our defense picked it up, our offense was able to get going.”
Medical Lake (5-3) was led by Charde Hunt with 10 points.
COLFAX (7-2)
Jaisha Gibb 3 0-0 8, Hannah Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, Asher Cai 11 1-2 28, Hailey Demler 2 0-0 5, Brynn McGaughy 3 3-5 9, Ava Swann 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 5-8 58.
MEDICAL LAKE (5-3)
Ellie Haas 2 0-0 5, Charde Hunt 2 6-8 10, Kiyah Hatcher 1 3-4 6, Alanyah Bender 0 1-2 1, Amblessed Okemgbo 2 0-0 4, Cassidy Fitzpatrick 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 10-16 28.
Colfax 10 22 13 13—58
Medical Lake 9 7 9 3—28
3-point goals — Cai 5, Gibb 2, Baerlocher, Demler, Haas, Hatcher.
Colville 51, Pullman 29
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds (1-8) fell to the Hawks (8-1) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley. No other information was available at press time.
College Place 47, Troy 43
WALLA WALLA — The Trojan girls fell narrowly to college Place of Walla Walla in the final of the Christmas Classic at DeSales High School.
Morgan Blazzard led Troy (6-7) with 20 points on the night. Complete information was not available at press time.
WRESTLINGPomeroy wins own tournament
POMEROY — Led by a first-place finish and two seconds, the Pomeroy wrestling team won its seven-team Christmas tournament.
The Pirates, who had just five wrestlers compete, tallied 61.5 points to beat Wilbur-Creston-Keller, which placed second with 46.
Braedyn White was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestling and earned Pomeroy’s only title, winning all four of his matches at 182 pounds. Lane Shawley (138) and Walker Flynn (145) only lost once and each placed second.
“We haven’t had many matches on the season yet and the guys really showed some good things,” Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. “I was pleased with how aggressive they went at their opponents.”
Team scores — 1. Pomeroy 61.5; 2. Wilbur-Creston-Keller 46; 3. Union (Ore.) 38; 4. Columbia Burbank 35; 5. White Swan 31; T6. Joseph (Ore.) 22); T6. Tekoa-Rosalia 22.
Pomeroy results
138 — Lane Shawley 2-1 (second).
145 — Walker Flynn 4-1 (second).
152 — Tyler Slaybaugh 0-5 (sixth).
182 — Braedyn White 4-0 (first); Nick Hastings 2-2 (third).