TODAY
Boys prep basketball
Moscow vs. Bishop Kelly, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 4A consolation final at Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian, KRPL-AM (1400); Colfax vs. Columbia, 9:30 a.m in Washington Class 2B fourth-place game at Spokane Arena, KCLX-AM (1450); Pullman vs. R.A. Long-Lynden winner, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2A third-place/championship game at Yakima Valley SunDome, Yakima, KHTR-FM (104.7)
Girls prep basketball
Colfax vs. Warden, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2B third-place/championship game at Spokane Arena, KCLX-AM (1450)
Men’s college basketball
Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Northern Arizona at Idaho, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)