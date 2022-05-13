Today

MLB

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)

NBA playoffs

Eastern Conference semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, game 6, 4:40 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

College baseball

Washington State at UCLA, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

Recommended for you