Today
College baseball
California at Washington State, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
Prep baseball
Pullman at Shadle Park (2), noon, KHTR-FM (104.7)
MLB
Houston at Seattle, 6 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
Updated: April 16, 2022 @ 6:43 am
