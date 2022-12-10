Today
Women’s college basketball
Idaho at UTSA, 11 a.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Snow during the morning will change to rain showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 1:44 am
Today
Women’s college basketball
Idaho at UTSA, 11 a.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball
Washington State vs. UNLV, 1:30 p.m. in Las Vegas Clash, KHTR-FM (104.3); KCLX-AM (1450)
Prep boys basketball
Deary at Orofino, 2:30 p.m., KLER-AM (1300); Grangeville at Moscow, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Prep girls basketball
Grangeville at Moscow, 3 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Sunday
NFL
Seahawks at Rams 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball
Washington State vs Utah 1 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
Monday
Prep boys basketball
Moscow at Coeur D’Alene 7p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.