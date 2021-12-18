Today
Girls prep basketball
Pullman at Moscow, 11:30 a.m., KMAX-AM (840), KHTR-FM (104.7)
Men’s college basketball
Northern Colorado at Washington State, 1 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450), KHTR-FM (104.3); SAGU at Idaho, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Boys prep basketball
Pullman at Moscow, 4 p.m., KMAX-AM (840), KHTR-FM (104.7)
Women’s college basketball
Washington State at BYU, 11 a.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Idaho vs. Northern Iowa, 7 p.m. at Maui Wahine Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii, KMAX-AM (840)
Sunday
NFL
Titans at Steelers, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Packers at Ravens 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Seahawks at Rams, 1:25, KMAX-AM (840)