Today
Prep baseball
Colfax vs. Napavine, 1 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional semifinal at Adna High School, KCLX-AM (1450)
MLB
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Seattle at Boston, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
College baseball
Arizona State at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
Prep softball
Colfax vs. Liberty, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district championship game at Franklin Park, Spokane, KMAX-AM (840)
NBA playoffs
Eastern Conference final: Miami at Boston, game 3, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)