Today
College football
Eastern Washington at Idaho, noon, KZFN-FM (106.1); WSU at Stanford, 12:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy with a few showers developing this afternoon. High 41F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 10:15 am
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.