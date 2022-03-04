Today
Boys prep basketball
Colfax vs. Lake Roosevelt, 3:45 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament elimination/semifinal-round game at Spokane Arena, KCLX-AM (1450); Moscow vs. Burley, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 4A state tournament semifinal-round/elimination game at Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian, KMAX-AM (840); Pullman vs. North Kitsap, 7:15 p.m. in Washington Class 2A state tournament semifinal-round game at Yakima Valley SunDome, KHTR-FM (104.7)
Girls prep basketball
Colfax vs. Liberty, 5:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament semifinal-round game at Spokane Arena, KCLX-AM (1450)