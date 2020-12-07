NFL WEEK 13
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The game appeared all but done and the Las Vegas Raiders were about to lose to the lowly New York Jets.
Derek Carr and his teammates refused to be embarrassed.
Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with five seconds left, lifting the Raiders to a wild 31-28 victory Sunday against the still-winless Jets.
“Once I looked back, it felt like the ball was in the air forever, like it couldn’t come down,” Ruggs said. “I just had to find it and make the play.”
The Jets took a 28-24 lead with 5:34 remaining on Ty Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown and the defense came up with a big fourth-down stop that appeared to end New York’s agonizing wait for its first win.
But the Jets went three-and-out with a chance to seal it — and Carr and the Raiders had 35 seconds left for what appeared an unlikely comeback. Four plays later, the Jets blitzed and Carr found Ruggs streaking downfield — beating rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — for the winning score.
“I couldn’t believe they all-out blitzed us,” Carr said. “As soon as I saw it, I was thankful.”
It set off a wild celebration for the Raiders (7-5).
“It didn’t feel real to me,” said tight end Darren Waller, who had two touchdown grabs. “I didn’t know what was going on. ... It was pandemonium on our sideline.”
Meanwhile, the deflated Jets (0-12) could only imagine what could — and maybe should — have been.
“Our players work way too hard to go through this (expletive),” New York coach Adam Gase said.
After a Las Vegas squib kick, the Jets had one final chance but Sam Darnold’s Hail Mary throw was batted down at the goal line.
“It’s heartbreaking,” said New York’s Johnson, who ran for a career-high 104 yards and a score.
Carr threw for 381 yards and three touchdown passes, and ran for another score. Waller had 13 catches for 200 yards, becoming the 12th tight end since the 1970 merger with 150 or more yards receiving and two-plus touchdown catches in a game.
Clelin Ferrell had two strip-sacks in his return from the reserve/COVID-19 list as Las Vegas bounced back from a blowout loss to Atlanta last week to barely stay in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt.
“It was so hard to really enjoy it because the game was so much a sway of emotions the whole game,” Ferrell said. “I know the Raiders fans were really, really trippin’ the whole game. Up and down, up and down — it was crazy.”
On the drive before the winning possession, it appeared the Raiders had the go-ahead touchdown on fourth down when Hunter Renfrow caught a pass in the end zone — but the teams had offsetting penalties. Given one more chance, Carr’s pass to Nelson Agholor fell just short in the end zone and the defense raced off the field in celebration.
But it was only momentary jubilation.
The lowly Jets lost their 12th straight and tied the team mark for longest overall skid. New York remains on pace to join the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only teams to go 0-16.
“We should’ve won,” said Darnold, who had three turnovers.
BROWNS 41, TITANS 35
NASHVILLE, Tenn. —The NFL’s longest active playoff drought is moving closer to an end after 18 seasons.
Baker Mayfield threw for a season-high 334 yards with all four of his touchdown passes in the first half, and the Browns scored the first 17 points before holding on to win their fourth straight.
With both chasing AFC playoff berths, the Browns looked like the team leading a division — they are second in the AFC North behind the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers — as they improved to 9-3 for the third time in their expansion era.
CHIEFS 22, BRONCOS 16
KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Patrick Mahomes threw for 318 yards and a touchdown, Harrison Butker was perfect on five field goals, and Kansas City overcame some red-zone woes and big mistakes that cost them two more scores to hold off Denver.
Travis Kelce had eight receptions for 136 yards and the go-ahead touchdown grab late in the third quarter, and Tyrann Mathieu twice picked off Broncos quarterback Drew Lock — the second with 24 seconds left to seal the win — as the Chiefs clinched a playoff berth by improving to 11-1 for the second time in franchise history.
COLTS 26, TEXANS 20
HOUSTON — Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the Indianapolis defense dominated in the second half.
The Texans had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left. They were at the Colts 2 when Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap and Anthony Walker pounced on it to seal Indy’s win.
DOLPHINS 19, BENGALS 7
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game, throwing for a season-high 296 yards and a score in a game that included five ejections and a benches-clearing confrontation.
VIKINGS 27, JAGS 24 (OT)
MINNEAPOLIS — Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime for Minnesota after he missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.
SAINTS 21, FALCONS 16
ATLANTA — The Saints finally gave up a touchdown but the defense stood tall at the end to preserve their ninth straight victory and clinch a playoff berth — the first team in the NFL to do so.
PACKERS 30, EAGLES 16
GREEN BAY, Wis.— Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a game-clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left.
RAMS 38, CARDINALS 28
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jared Goff threw for 351 yards, Darrell Henderson ran for a crucial 38-yard touchdown and the Rams moved into a tie for the NFC West lead with Seattle. The Rams (8-4) have won three of four.
PATRIOTS 45, CHARGERS 0
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cam Newton ran for two touchdowns and the Patriots scored two TDs on special teams.
LIONS 34, BEARS 30
Washington State/Idaho graduates in action
CHICAGO — The Lions won their first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell, rallying to beat the slumping Bears.
Daniel Ekuale (Jaguars, ex-WSU): The second-year defensive lineman had a breakout game in an overtime loss to Minnesota, registering two tackles and his first-career sack.
Hercules Mata’afa (Vikings, ex-WSU): The second-year edge-rusher was credited with half a sack to push his season total to 1½. He added three tackles.
Joe Dahl (Lions, ex-WSU): The fifth-year right guard came off the bench and saw limited minutes on Detroit’s offensive line in a win against Chicago.
Frankie Luvu (Jets, ex-WSU): The reserve outside linebacker totaled two tackles, one for loss, in New York’s loss to Las Vegas.
Jesse Davis (Dolphins, ex-UI): The versatile Miami offensive lineman came off the bench for the first time since 2017, but filled in for an injury early, and stayed put. Playing right guard, the Asotin product had a pair of pancake blocks. Miami rushed for 110 yards in a win against Cincinnati, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not sacked.
Kaden Elliss (Saints, ex-UI): Played special teams, but the second-year linebacker didn’t record a tackle.
INACTIVES: WSU/Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (injury); WSU/Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (injury); WSU/Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (scratch).