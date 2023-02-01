We have a question to ponder here, in a moment, about Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and his outlook for the 2023 season. First, a related question looking back: What, do you think, was the best thing that happened to the Mariners in 2022?

The one-word response should be obvious: Julio. (Followed by another one-word response: Duh.)

It’s not a stretch to say that Julio Rodriguez’s breakthrough as a 21-year-old rookie is one of the very best things that’s ever happened to the Mariners organization. He’s that good, he’s that charismatic and, yes, he’s all yours, Seattle, for potentially the rest of his career. (How cool is that?)

