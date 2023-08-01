SEATTLE — On the day they said goodbye to their closer and one of the anchors to their clubhouse, the Seattle Mariners reached their highwater mark for the season.

Strange times for a team that’s lingered around .500 for most of the season right up to the trade deadline.

“It’s hard this time of year. It really is. Players and their families and everything else with the trade deadline and trying to see how it all plays out,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

