CLEVELAND — Cal Raleigh didn’t even get to Seattle’s dugout following the game before manager Scott Servais wrapped him up in a big hug.

One catcher to another.

Raleigh homered twice, Luis Castillo pitched six solid innings and the Mariners pushed their winning streak to five with a 6-1 victory Friday night over the Cleveland Guardians, who at least ended their longest scoreless drought in 31 years.

