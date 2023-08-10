SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh put Seattle ahead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, Emerson Hancock allowed just two hits in his major league debut, and the Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.

Raleigh’s 450-foot homer came against Padres reliever Steven Wilson (1-1), and started a five-run inning for the Mariners. The homer looked nearly identical to the walk-off blast Raleigh hit last Sept. 30 against Oakland A’s pitcher Domingo Acevedo, which broke Seattle’s 21-year playoff drought.

“It was a no-doubter,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “He hits it, the finish is up high, he looks at the dugout. Like I said, we’ve seen that before. He’s going really good right now, we’re seeing him hit the long ball, and the quality of at-bat is really good.”

Recommended for you