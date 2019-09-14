HIGH SCHOOLS
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Moscow’s Jonah Elliss had two touchdown catches for about 100 yards, but the Bears’ late rally fell short Friday night in a 46-36 loss to Timberlake in a nonleague prep football game.
The Class 3A Tigers of Spirit Lake scored 20 points in the third, enough to upset their 4A counterparts.
Moscow (1-2) got 250 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Lane Hanson. But he was outdueled by Timberlake’s Joey Follini, who tossed four scores and ran for another to lead the Tigers to a 2-0 record.
“Too many three-and-outs, and one turnover was key (for them) as far as a momentum swing before the half,” said Moscow coach Phil Helbling. “We just had a tough time tackling their quarterback and running backs. They’re a good team, but we made a few errors that also hurt.”
At the end of the third, the Bears were down 39-14.
Moscow 7 7 0 22—36
Timberlake 0 19 20 7—46
Prairie 78, Troy 24
TROY — Prairie’s Owen Anderson accumulated 151 yards and four total touchdowns en route to a blowout win for the Pirates of Cottonwood against Whitepine League foe Troy.
Cole Schlader went 7-of-9 for 158 yards and three scores in the rout, which saw the Pirates log 11 yards per play. Anderson averaged 27 yards per catch.
Prairie running back Cole Martin logged three touchdowns, two of them on the ground, where he ran for 138 yards, a 12.5-yard average. The last came early in the fourth, when he took a kickoff 84 yards to the house.
The Pirates (2-0, 1-0 in league) led 38-6 just two minutes into the second quarter. They’d scored 16 points in a four-minute span. At the game’s end, Prairie had run 19 fewer plays than Troy (2-1, 1-1), but had 418 yards to Troy’s 262.
Defensively, Schlader had an interception and 1.5 sacks, and Anderson also nabbed an interception.
Troy quarterback Rhett Sandquist had 126 yards rushing and scored three total touchdowns.
Prairie 22 28 14 14—78
Troy 6 6 0 12—24
Prairie — Owen Anderson 15 run (Derik Shears run).
Troy — Sam Taff 6 pass from Rhett Sandquist (run failed).
Prairie — Anderson 58 pass from Cole Schlader (run failed).
Prairie — Anderson 20 run (Anderson run).
Prairie — Cole Martin 2 run (Martin run).
Prairie — Anderson 15 fumble recovery (Anderson run).
Troy — Zachary Stoner 5 pass from Sandquist (pass failed).
Prairie — Martin 3 run (run failed).
Prairie — Anderson 30 pass from Schlader (pass failed).
Prairie — Shears 30 pass from Schlader (Martin run).
Prairie — Shears 11 run (run failed).
Troy — Sandquist 6 run (run failed).
Prairie — Martin 84 kickoff return (Tayden Hibbard run).
Prairie — Hibbard 25 run (pass failed).
Troy — Elijah Phillis 53 run (pass failed).
Lapwai 34, Genesee 6
LAPWAI — Genesee was no match for Lapwai in both teams' Whitepine League Division I season debut.
The Wildcats improved to 1-1 overall and in league.
"Our defense definitely dialed it in, and our offense is figuring it out," said Lapwai assistant coach Josh Nelleson.
Sophomore quarterback Titus Yearout provided what Nelleson called "senior leadership in a sophomore body."
Genesee 0 0 0 6— 6
Lapwai 6 14 0 14—34
Lapwai — Justin Rabago-Johnson 49 interceptoin return (pass failed)
Lapwai — Titus Yearout 49 punt return (Kross Taylor pass from Yearout)
Lapwai — Yearout 21 run (pass failed)
Lapwai — Dominick Williamson 1 run (Taylor pass from Yearout)
Lapwai — Williamson 1 run (run failed)
Genesee — 60 run (pass failed)
DeSales 62, Colton 26
COLTON — Chris Wolf ran a 56-yard touchdown to put Colton out to an early lead, but DeSales quickly took over the game to deal the Wildcats their second consecutive defeat to start the season.
Of Colton's four touchdowns, Wolf threw for two and ran for two.
"I thought we played a lot better this week," said Colton coach Jim Moehrle. "We moved the ball up and down the field; we just didn't finish off drives but I thought we played a lot better. We're learning and we're improving we just need to get better."
Colton 6 0 0 20—26
DeSales 24 8 8 22—62
Colton — Chris Wolf 56 run (conversion failed)
DeSales — Lesko 25 pass from Holtzinger (pass)
DeSales — Ruzzito 5 run (conversion good)
DeSales — Doohan 12 pass from Holtzinger (conversion good)
DeSales — Ruzzito 50 run (conversion good)
DeSales — Hicks 46 pass from Holtzinger
Colton — Wolf 45 run (conversion good)
DeSales — Holtzinger 14 run (conversion good)
Colton — Druffel 66 pass from Wolf
DeSales — Holtzinger 42 run
Colton — Druffel 5 pass from Wolf
DeSales — Holtzinger 41 run (conversion good)
VOLLEYBALLEagles soar over Country
PULLMAN — Remaining unbeaten on the season, Pullman Christian defeated Country Christian of Pasco in three tight sets.
The scores were 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 as the Eagles improved to 3-0, all in Mountain Christian League play.
"I kind of expected this to be probably the best team we're going to play all season, so the set scores should have been tight," said Pullman Christian coach Jamie Steach. "This match played out probably how it should have, or really, we should have gone the extra set, so I'm happy we were able to win in three."
Alina Combs provided Pullman Christian with 24 digs and eight kills, Faith Berg had 13 assists, four digs and two aces, and Samantha Shaffer hit 18 digs, three aces and two assists.