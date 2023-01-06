TEMPE, Ariz. — Trying to capitalize off the momentum of its first victory in eight years against USC, the Washington State men’s basketball team traveled to the desert in the hopes of continuing its good start to the new year.

While the Cougars were able to erase a double-digit deficit midway through the second half, they weren’t able to fully complete the comeback Thursday.

Warren Washington scored 18 points as Arizona State converted 55.4% of its field goals in taking down Washington State 77-71 in a Pac-12 Conference game at Desert Financial Arena.

