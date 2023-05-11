SEATTLE — The season has yet to hit the quarter mark and the Texas Rangers have already won series on the road against the Angels, Astros and now the Mariners.

The case is getting stronger that the Rangers intend to be a contender in the division for quite a while.

Marcus Semien homered and drove in a pair of runs, Dane Dunning allowed only two runs in six strong innings and the Rangers beat Seattle 4-3 on Wednesday.

