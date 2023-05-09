SEATTLE — Marcus Semien has seen it plenty of times: When a starting pitcher loses a no-hitter late in the game, his shutout often slips away, too.

“It’s kind of a deflating blow once you give up a hit,” he said.

Semien ended Logan Gilbert’s bid for a perfect game with a leadoff single in a two-run seventh inning, and Jon Gray pitched the Texas Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

