Ray’s heater has Mariners camp buzzing

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray throws during spring training baseball practice Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

PEORIA, Ariz. — Fighting for the franchise’s first playoff berth in two decades, the Mariners did not play well on their final road trip of the 2022 season. They lost seven of 10 games to the likes of the Angels, A’s and Royals — all sub-.500 teams — and, worst of all, they blew a nine-run lead in a 13-12 loss at Kansas City on the final day of the road swing.

Two days later, in the first game of their final homestand, they were listless in a 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers. It was getting ugly, and Robbie Ray had had enough.

The veteran left-hander went to the manager’s office and vented his frustration to Scott Servais.

