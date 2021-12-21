Reaction to Eck hiring all positive so far, on campus and off

The Idaho football family seems to think the hiring of Jason Eck was Eck-cellent.
The former Vandal assistant who helped the South Dakota State offense the past three seasons was named the school’s 36th full-time coach Saturday. It is his first time running an entire program.
Eck earned his first full-time assistant job in Moscow, breaking in as Idaho’s offensive line coach in 2004 under Nick Holt, and he led the group until 2006, also serving under college football Hall of Fame coach Dennis Erickson.
“Jason is an outstanding coach and has done a great job at every place he’s been,” Erickson said in a news release. “He brings experience and the right personality where the players will love him and play hard for him. He’s a great guy and brings an awesome family back to Moscow. He will do a great job for the Vandals!”
That’s not the only high praise he earned from a Hall of Famer.
“Jason played for me and later coached with me as a graduate assistant,” longtime Wisconsin coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez said. “His father was a coach and he’s always been a student of the game. I’ve followed his career closely, and he’s been successful everywhere he’s been. He’s innovative, he’s creative, and he’s a great teacher. This is a fantastic hire for the University of Idaho.”
The ties from Moscow to Madison run deep with this hire. While at Wisconsin with Alvarez, current Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik was an assistant athletic director, so there was no question there was some comfort there.
Many South Dakota State fans were sad to see him go, and expressed as much on social media. But the Idaho fan base seemed to be genuinely excited to see what Eck could bring to the program.
Moreso, the players were thrilled.
“Today was the first zoom team meeting with Coach Eck!” junior-to-be Zach Borisch tweeted. “For all you vandal fans wondering, this was the right hire. Already seems like a guy you want to play for. Excited for the future. Let’s get to work. @VandalFootball.”
Sophomore-to-be quarterback CJ Jordan tweeted: “LETS GO!! Excited to get started! @Coach_Eck.”
Before he arrived in Moscow on Sunday, Eck himself thanked South Dakota State for his time there, then hopped on a plane in Sioux Falls, S.D., and landed at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport shortly after 11 a.m. to snowflakes falling. As he exited the plane, Eck had a big smile.
Accompained by his wife, Kimberly, and all five of their children, Quenton, Jaxton, Palmer, Maverick and Lola, Eck then quickly went to work.
He toured the facilities and tweeted a message out to the fans. In it, Eck said, “Hey Vandal family, Jason Eck here, your new head football coach. I’m over here in the Kibbie Dome in the weight room. Just had a great meeting with the players on Zoom. They’re excited, I’m excited. Can’t wait to be here. Can’t wait to get started here. We’re going to win a lot of football games, have a lot of fun. We’ll see you at some games this fall.”
At least three high school football players and one junior college player is so excited to see Eck in the program that they even sent him recruiting pitches and video touting their exploits in the almost two hours after he tweeted his message.
So to say in the early going this hire was a huge hit was an understatement. But now, Eck must recruit and turn the positive vibes into victories on the field, something the program hasn’t achieved since 2016.
Walden is the Daily News sports editor. He may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.