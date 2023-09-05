CINCINNATI — Spencer Steer hit a three-run home run to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Monday in an interleague matchup of playoff contenders.

The Reds began the day in a four-way tie for the third NL wild-card spot, and the AL-west leading Mariners are 39-18 since July 1 for the best record in the major leagues in that span.

Julio Rodriguez and Mike Ford hit solo home runs for Seattle. The Mariners committed two throwing errors, walked four, and hit four batters.

