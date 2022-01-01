Alabama has a chance to repeat. Georgia has a chance for revenge.
The rematch is set, and it’ll decide the College Football Playoff national championship. After a pair of easy wins in the semifinals on Friday night, the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs — the only two teams to be ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this season — will meet again to decide the title Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
Alabama (13-1) will be seeking a seventh national championship in the last 13 years under Saban. Georgia (13-1) is playing with hopes of claiming its first national title since Herschel Walker led the Bulldogs to the title in the 1980 season.
“I think we’re good enough,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said in the din of the Orange Bowl postgame celebration. “Obviously, they’re a great team. But we’re going to enjoy this one tonight and start preparing for them tomorrow.”
This matchup comes after Alabama — big underdogs entering that game — had little trouble in what became a 41-24 win over Georgia in the SEC championship game back on Dec. 4, costing the Bulldogs a chance at an undefeated season and giving the defending national champion Crimson Tide a trip back into the playoff mix.
Friday’s seimifnal games decided this outcome. Here’s how they went down:
Orange Bowl: Georgia 34, Michigan 11
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — With one overwhelming half at the Orange Bowl, No. 3 Georgia showed that a humbling loss to Alabama did not break the Bulldogs.
In fact, it might have made them even stronger.
Stetson Bennett threw three touchdown passes, Nakobe Dean led an angry defense and Georgia returned to its dominant ways, beating No. 2 Michigan 34-11 on Friday night to advance to the College Football Playoff championship.
“Answered a million questions about our team, bouncing back and how you played,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’ve got a lot of high-character guys on this team and they played their tail off today.”
Georgia became the first team in the eight-year history of the CFP to score on each of its first five possessions and led 27-3 at halftime.
“We knew we were better than what we showed that last game,” Bennett said.
Michigan (12-2) entered its first playoff appearance off a milestone season, having ended a long drought against rival Ohio State on the way to winning the Big Ten.
COTTON: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brian Robinson Jr. grew up near the Alabama campus watching the Crimson Tide win championships, and wanting to play a big part in one.
With the fifth-year senior and first-year featured back running for a career-high 204 yards and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young throwing three touchdown passes, the Crimson Tide earned the chance to play for yet another national title with a 27-6 victory over Cincinnati on Friday in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
It was a bitter finish for Desmond Ridder and for the Bearcats, the first non-Power Five team ever to get a taste of the CFP. They were physically overwhelmed on the big stage.
“B-Rob was huge for us all night,” Young said. “Making that first guy miss, falling forward fighting for those extra yards. He was a constant.”
“As a young kid, just always wanted to be a part of this program. Just always wanted to play for a national championship,” Robinson said. “Just being able to go out there and just lead this team in this big game on this big stage ... it’s like a dream come true.”
Alabama clearly was doing what it could to minimize the impact of standout Cincinnati cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant, and pretty much succeeded with Robinson rushing 26 times and Young throwing a lot of short, safe passes — though he did find hit Ja’Corey Brooks for a 44-yard catch-and-run TD on a play away from the standout defenders for a 17-3 lead just before halftime.