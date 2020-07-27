COUGAR NOTES
Washington State would add USC to its football schedule this season under a scenario described by Brett McMurphy of the website Stadium.
McMurphy’s tweet Friday, citing an unnamed source, pigtailed off a report the previous day by the San Jose Mercury News, which said the Pac-12 was considering a 10-game conference-only season in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. So each school would add one interdivisional game to its usual nine-game Pac-12 slate.
Other new matchups would pit Arizona vs. California, Arizona State against Stanford, Colorado vs. Oregon State, Oregon vs. Utah, and UCLA vs. Washington.
Sites weren’t specified for these hypothetical games, but the Cougar contest probably would be in Los Angeles. As it stands, WSU has five home games on its schedule and USC has four.
The Pac-12 is expected to announce its revamped schedule by late this week, according to the Mercury News.
Pelluer to be assistant under Leach at Mississippi State
Former Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer is joining Mike Leach’s coaching staff at Mississippi State as a defensive volunteer, the Spokesman-Review reported Saturday.
Pelluer played for Leach at WSU, wrapping up a distinguished career during the Cougars’ 11-2 season in 2018, his sixth year of eligibility.
He hails from a family of football coaches and aided Leach’s staff during an extended injury layoff in 2017.