Former Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon is being reinstated by the NFL and will be eligible to play as soon as next week, according to an ESPN report Friday.
Following Friday’s practice, coach Pete Carroll did not rule out that the Seahawks could bring back Gordon one more time. Gordon was indefinitely suspended in January after it was revealed that he had not completed all the steps required for his league reinstatement last December. At that time, Gordon was a member of the Seahawks and had been promoted to the active roster, with the team hoping he could play in the final two regular-season games and the playoffs.
But before he could play he was again declared ineligible and suspended. He had been suspended in December 2019 for another violation of the league’s policy on substances of abuse and remained indefinitely suspended through the 2020 season.
Gordon’s agent, Zac Hiller, told ESPN: “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”
Carroll told reporters after Friday’s practice that he “hadn’t heard all that yet” about Gordon being reinstated, adding, “I’m not going to say much” about whether the Seahawks would be interested in signing him.
Carroll indicated the Seahawks will consider it.
“I’ve always thought a lot of Josh and had a feeling for him,” Carroll said. “He’s been a local kid as well. He’s been around the area and stuff. We’ll see what happens. Everybody deserves another chance, and hopefully if that’s what’s going on that’d be great for him.”
Asked whether he talked with Gordon about him coming back when the team released him last spring, Carroll said: “I’ve always felt that way. So we’ll see what happens.”
If Gordon is able to play next week he could give Seattle some needed depth in case rookie Dee Eskridge has to miss more time because of a concussion.
Eskridge was ruled out Friday for Sunday’s game at Minnesota, his second consecutive game on the sideline since suffering the concussion in the fourth quarter of the opener at Indianapolis.
Carroll said he is “hoping he will be on his way back” next week but added that won’t be clear until Wednesday.
“We’ll talk about that next week,” Carroll said. “I don’t have anything to update you on. And we’ll know more by Wednesday or so next week.”
The Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers midway through the 2019 season, and he played five games before being suspended Dec. 16 for violating league policies on performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse following a game at Carolina in which he had a 58-yard reception.
Gordon had seven receptions for 139 yards in five games with the Seahawks in 2019 after he was waived by New England.
The Seahawks re-signed him in 2020 in anticipation of him being reinstated. They thought that was set to happen when they promoted him to the active roster in December. But a day later came word that Gordon had what the NFL Network reported as “a setback” in his recovery, and again he was ineligible.
Gordon was due to become a free agent in March, but Seattle released him a few days before that so he could join the Fan Controlled Football league.
Gordon, 30, had been suspended by either a team or the league eight times before last season, derailing a career that began promisingly when he was an All-Pro in 2013 with Cleveland, catching 87 passes for 1,646 yards.
He played just five games the following year, then missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He has played just 28 games since 2014.
