Report: Rolovich has filed lawsuit against WSU, Inslee

FILE - Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah in Salt Lake City, in this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, file photo. Rolovich has become the story of Pac-12 media day even though he won't be in attendance. Rolovich's announcement last week he has chosen not to receive a COVID-19 vaccination has divided his fan base and seemingly his school as one of the colleges requiring students and staff to be vaccinated before the start of classes this fall. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

 Rick Bowmer

Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, who was fired Oct. 18, 2021, for refusing to comply with the state mandate that state employees be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Washington State University, Gov. Jay Inslee and WSU athletic director Pat Chun.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura reported Monday that Rolovich had filed the lawsuit, according to his lawyer, Brian Fahling.

According to the ESPN story, the lawsuit was filed Friday and includes “breach of contract, discrimination against religion, wrongful withholding of wages and violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act as well as the First and 14th Amendments.” The ESPN story did not report where the lawsuit was filed.

