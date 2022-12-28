Washington State could be turning to a young, rising offensive coordinator to replace the departed Eric Morris and fix some of its offensive woes.

The Cougars are expected to hire Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle, per a report Tuesday from college football insider Bruce Feldman. The move also was reported by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

The 27-year-old Arbuckle helped lead the Hilltoppers to a 9-5 record this season and a 44-23 win last Wednesday against South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. The Hilltoppers had almost 700 yards in their bowl win.

