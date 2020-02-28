By Stephan Wiebe
Daily News staff writer
One year after missing out on March Madness in Spokane, the Colfax boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are back at State.
The two teams open Washington Class 2B regional tournament play today at University High School.
“I’ll tell you, I took for granted that we expected we were going to be there every year,” 18th-year Colfax girls’ coach Corey Baerlocher said. “In the past, I didn’t enjoy the moment. We were so focused on what we needed to do.
“When we get the chance now, we’re excited.”
The Colfax girls (16-8) are the No. 12 seed in the 16-team tournament. They will play 13th-seeded Brewster (17-7) at noon today.
While all 16 teams play in the regional round, only the top eight seeds are guaranteed to play in the state tournament bracket portion, called the Hardball Classic, next week at Spokane Arena. The seeds are determined by a season-long RPI formula.
The top eight teams play this weekend for a bye in the bracket portion, but the Nos. 9-16 seeds play in loser-out games, with only the winner advancing to bracket play.
That makes today a do-or-die game for both Colfax teams.
The Colfax boys are the No. 9 seed, barely missing out on an automatic berth to bracket play. They play No. 16 Oroville at 2 p.m. today.
“It’s a tough spot to be in, ’cause in that top eight, you’re getting into the arena regardless,” Bulldogs boys’ coach Reece Jenkin said. “We will go back up there with our backs up against the wall.
“I feel like we’ve played pretty good basketball and the kids are excited for the opportunity.”
Both Colfax teams come out of arguably the toughest district in the state. League foe Liberty of Spangle owns the top seed in both tournaments. On the boys’ side, St. George’s (Spokane) is the No. 2 seed.
“I believe going through the grind of the district tournament kind of helped us get ready, because we see tons of different defenses and everything else,” said Jenkin, whose team finished third at districts. “And now we’re here trying to make the most out of it.”
The Colfax girls are coming off a loss to top-seeded Liberty in their district championship. The Bulldogs fell 44-20 after allowing 83 points to Liberty in their previous meeting.
“I think the kids have really stepped up the last three weeks of the season, and and they’re playing great basketball,” Baerlocher said, “and it’s the right time to do it.”
Gar-Pal is back
Like Colfax, the Garfield-Palouse boys find themselves in a loser-out game today.
The Vikings — also no strangers to the postseason — are the No. 11 seed in the Class 1B tournament. They will play 14th-seeded Chief Kitsap Academy at 4 p.m. today at University.
Gar-Pal (16-7) will try to expand on its appearance last season, when the Vikings fell in the first round 54-51 to Naselle. The Vikings are coming off a 47-43 loss to Oakesdale in their district championship.
