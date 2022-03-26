The Cougars have six months before they play a football game, so they’re not stressing perfection.
“I told the guys, make a million mistakes,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert said Thursday after the second practice of spring drills. “But don’t make the same mistake two days in a row.
“I’ll be ready for them to respond Saturday,” he said of their first day in pads.
The invitation to make mistakes goes out to the offensive line in particular. With the Cougars losing tackles Abe Lucas and Liam Ryan to graduation, Dickert said 2021 guards Jarrett Kingston and Ma’ake Fifita will play tackle throughout the spring as the coaches evaluate second-year freshmen Christian Hilborn and sophomore Rodrick Tialavea at guard.
Konner Gomness remains at center, and “has done an amazing job of taking over the offensive line and the calls,” Dickert said.
The O-line’s long view is complicated by the possible addition of transfers before preseason drills in August. So specific positions aren’t set in stone.
“It’s not fine-tuning or overevaluating every little thing they do,” Dickert said early this week, “but I want to see every member of that offensive line unit take a step forward every day. That’s part of the developmental process.
“The most important play in football is the next play,” he said. “So if we get beat, we’re going to get back up, we’re going to learn from it, and we’re going to keep improving as we go. Spring is the best time to master our position, master our craft, master our technique, and that’s especially what’s going to happen at offensive line.”
Juice Men of the Day, the award Dickert has concocted, went Thursday to second-year freshman Orion Peters, who made an early one-handed catch, and senior nickelback Armani Marsh.
Dickert has turned away from certain aspects of predecessor Nick Rolovich’s M.O., but one thing he’s clinging to is early-morning practices. The Cougs get started at 7 or 10 a.m. for 14 of their 15 spring sessions, the exception coming in their final scrimmage, which begins at 3 p.m. April 23.
“I think it’s the heart of who we are,” Dickert said. “There’s a toughness factor to this game, and some of it is getting our butt out of bed. That’s what we’re about, that’s what we’re doing, and I haven’t heard a single guy complain about it.”
