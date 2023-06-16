Rhoda Wang leader of the pack on and off the court

The Pullman High School tennis team poses at the Nordstrom Tennis Center at the University of Washington following the Washington Class 2A state tennis tournament on May 27. The Greyhound girls won the team title and Rhoda Wang won an individual championship.

 Courtesy of Lisa Uhlenkott

Through two seasons of high school tennis, Rhoda Wang of Pullman not only has yet to lose a match, but has never so much as dropped a set.

“My consistency,” the now two-time Washington Class 2A girls state singles champion responded when asked about the greatest strength underlying her accomplishments. The scarcity of cheap mistakes off her racket leaves opponents feeling pressure to come up with redline play simply to get on the board. While her serve has not been overwhelming through this phase of her career, Wang’s rally game from the baseline — marked by strong groundstrokes on both the forehand and backhand sides along with rare anticipation and speed hustling to the ball — has proven hard to match.

The sophomore reports that she headed into her freshman season with hopes of “maybe making it to State, but definitely not winning State,” and has been stunned at her own level of success.