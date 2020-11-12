Rising to the top

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.