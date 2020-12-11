ARIZONA ST. AT ARIZONA (today) — Tally the points carefully or somebody’ll demand a recount.
STANFORD AT OREGON ST. — Since this was supposed to be a Stanford home game, the Beavers should at least plant a cardboard Condoleeza Rice in the stands.
UTAH AT No. 21 COLORADO — Real possibility: The Buffaloes and USC each finish undefeated. The tiebreaker is the teams’ aggregate number of COVID antibodies.
CALIFORNIA AT WASHINGTON ST. — When Oregon vs. Washington was canceled, these teams jumped into its 1 p.m. time spot. Hopefully, they wiped it down first.
No. 16 USC AT UCLA — If the Bruins win, these schools probably will trade coaches. — Dale Grummert