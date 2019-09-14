CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo hit a grand slam, Willson Contreras had two long solo homers and the Chicago Cubs kept pace in the NL wild-card race with a 17-8 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.
Rookie Nico Hoerner hit a two-run shot for his first major league homer and had four RBI for the Cubs. Chicago moved a game ahead of Milwaukee for the second NL wild card.
Contreras, Hoerner and Nicholas Castellanos homered in the first with the wind blowing out as Chicago scored five times after Pittsburgh jumped on Jon Lester (13-10) for a 4-0 lead.
Hoerner elevated a low pitch to the center field batter’s eye in his first plate appearance at Wrigley Field. He drove in two more runs with a single in Chicago’s seven-run fifth.
The 22-year-old infielder made his debut with the Cubs on Monday at San Diego after the team announced All-Star shortstop Javier Báez would be out of the season with a hairline fracture in his left thumb.
CARDS 10, BREWERS 0
ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt hit a grand slam and a three-run homer and Adam Wainwright pitched six innings of two-hit ball in St. Louis’ victory over Milwaukee.
The Cardinals have a five-game lead over the third-place Brewers in the NL Central. St. Louis remains four games ahead of the Cubs.
The Brewers had their seven-game winning streak snapped and fell out of a tie with Chicago for the second wild card.
DODGERS 9, METS 2
NEW YORK — Noah Syndergaard again wobbled with Wilson Ramos as his catcher while Clayton Kershaw was right in the pocket, sending Los Angeles past New York.
RAYS 11, ANGELS 4
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Willy Adames, Austin Meadows and Jesús Aguilar homered in the third inning, and the Rays kept pace in the AL wild card race with a victory over the Angels.
JAYS 6, YANKEES 5 (12)
TORONTO — Bo Bichette hit his first game-ending home run, a drive that lifted Toronto past New York.
BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 0
WASHINGTON — Mike Soroka allowed one hit over six innings, Ozzie Albies homered and finished with the three hits in Atlanta’s victory over Washington.
ASTROS 4, ROYALS 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — George Springer hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the ninth inning, Gerrit Cole win his 13th straight decision and Houston beat Kansas City to stop a three-game losing streak.
A’s 14, RANGERS 9
ARLINGTON, Texas — Khris Davis homered twice, Ramon Laureano connected on the game’s fourth three-run shot to break a tie in the sixth inning and Oakland beat Texas to stay in front in the AL wild-card race.
The A’s (88-60) won their fourth straight, a streak that started with three victories in Houston following a 15-0 loss to the AL West-leading Astros.
ROCKIES 10, PADRES 8
DENVER — Nolan Arenado hit his 40th home run and Trevor Story connected twice to lead Colorado past San Diego.
ORIOLES 6, TIGERS 2
DETROIT — In the first meeting in 50 years of major league teams both 50 or more games under .500, DJ Stewart and Trey Mancini homered to lead Baltimore past Detroit.
This was just the fourth time teams 50 or more games under .500 met, according to STATS, the first since Montreal played at San Diego on Aug. 29, 1969. The others were between Kansas City and Washington on Oct. 7, 1886, and between St. Louis and Louisville on Sept. 13, 1886, STATS said.
REDS 4, D-BACKS 3
PHOENIX — Joey Votto and Josh VanMeter homered, Luis Castillo pitched five solid innings and Cincinnati beat Arizona.
The Diamondbacks lost their sixth straight to tumble further out of the NL wild card race. They won 11 out of 12 from Aug. 25-Sept. 7 to pull within 1½ games of the second wild card spot, but are now 4½ behind the Chicago Cubs with just 14 to play.
GIANTS 1, MARLINS 0
SAN FRANCISCO — Tyler Beede allowed three hits in 6 innings, Buster Posey drove in the game’s only run, and San Francisco beat Miami.
Beede (5-9) struck out five and walked one. Brandon Belt had three hits including two doubles for the Giants, who lead the majors with five 1-0 wins.