Tyrell Roberts hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, Jefferson Koulibaly added 13 points and the Washington State men’s basketball team opened the season with an 85-67 win over Alcorn State on Tuesday.
With a noon tipoff, the game started slowly before the Cougars broke away from a 13-13 tie with a 19-6 run. The stretch included three 3-pointers. Washington State led 39-25 at the half and stretched it to 23, 50-27, less than three minutes into the second half.
Washington State finished 11 of 34 from distance while Alcorn State was just 4 of 17.
T.J. Bamba scored 11 points for Washington State and Michael Flowers had nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists. The Cougars had a 44-27 rebounding advantage.
WSU was 24 of 30 from the foul line, and Alcorn State 17 of 21 — with 47 fouls called in the game.
Paul King and Oddyst Walker each had 10 points for the Braves.
Alcorn State is also playing at Seattle (Wednesday), Portland and No. 1 Gonzaga in the first seven days of the season. Seattle is at Washington State on Friday.
ALCORN ST. (0-1)
Henry 3-10 2-4 9, Joshua 3-4 2-2 8, McQuarters 2-4 4-4 8, Thomas 3-6 0-0 6, Walker 3-10 1-1 8, King 4-7 2-2 10, Agnew 2-9 4-4 8, Montgomery 0-3 0-0 0, Morency 0-2 0-0 0, Pajeaud 1-1 1-2 3, Marshall 0-1 1-2 1, Thorn 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 23-60 17-21 67.
WASHINGTON ST. (1-0)
Gueye 3-4 0-0 6, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Flowers 2-7 4-4 9, Roberts 6-12 0-0 16, Williams 1-7 6-6 8, Abogidi 3-5 3-3 9, Jakimovski 3-9 1-2 9, Koulibaly 4-8 3-7 13, Bamba 2-3 5-6 11, Rodman 0-1 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-0 2-2 2, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 24-30 85.
Halftime: Washington St. 39-25. 3-Point Goals: Alcorn St. 4-17 (Thorn 2-3, Henry 1-2, Walker 1-5, McQuarters 0-1, Thomas 0-1, King 0-2, Montgomery 0-3), Washington St. 11-36 (Roberts 4-9, Bamba 2-3, Koulibaly 2-5, Jakimovski 2-6, Flowers 1-5, Rodman 0-1, Abogidi 0-2, Williams 0-5). Rebounds: Alcorn St. 21 (Agnew 5), Washington St. 40 (Flowers 11). Assists: Alcorn St. 7 (Thomas 3), Washington St. 16 (Flowers 6). Total Fouls: Alcorn St. 28, Washington St. 20. A: 1,023 (11,671).
WSU women pull away from San Jose State
Junior center Bella Murekatete had a career-high 22 points as the Washington State women’s basketball team opened the season Tuesday with a resounding 86-56 win against San Jose State at Beasley Coliseum.
But coach Kamie Ethridge said her team needs to work on some things.
“I don’t think it was a perfect game from our standpoint,” she said. “You saw a team that forced things, and that was just some first-game jitters. And honestly, I don’t think we executed well on either side of the court. It was good to get to half and see what our team could do after we got them a bit more focused on the defensive end and taking care of the basketball.”
Murkeatete added seven rebounds and was 11-for-17 from the field for the Cougars, who made their first appearance in the NCAA tournament in 30 years in 2020-21. Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, who earlier in the day was named to the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award watch lists, 22 points, six assists and three steals. Senior forward Ula Motgua chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds.
A’Tyanna Gaulden had 14 points to lead the Spartans, and Ellie Boni finished with 10 points.
It was a struggle at the start for WSU, as San Jose State got to within 19-15 at the end of the first quarter and even held the lead briefly, at 23-22, with 6:48 remaining in the second. The Cougars scored the next seven points and hit their final five shots to take a 39-29 advanrtage into halftime.
WSU took a 19-point lead in the third after scoring the first nine points, then were never threatened again.
“What you saw in the second half is, what I thought, was a great response by a team that wasn’t happy with how they played in the first half,” Ethrdige said.
The Cougars next play at noon Friday at home against Northern Arizona.
SAN JOSE STATE (0-1)
Boni 5-12 0-0 10, Oberg 3-5 2-2 8, Ogier 1-6 2-2 4, Lewis 2-6 0-0 4, Ross 0-5 2-2 2, Gaulden 6-13 0-0 14, Torres 3-8 2-2 9, Watson 2-3 0-0 5, Mendez 0-2 0-0 0, Fluker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 8-8 56.
WASHINGTON STATE (1-0)
C. Leger-Walker 8-13 3-4 22, Murekatete 11-17 0-1 22, Motuga 5-6 0-0 11, Wallack 4-9 0-2 9, K. Leger-Walker 3-10 0-0 7, Sarver 4-6 1-2 9, Nankervis 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 37-67 6-11 86.
San Jose State 15 14 16 11—56
Washington State 19 20 26 21—86
3-point goals — San Jose State 4-19 (Gaulden 2-7, Torres 1-2, Watson 1-2, Oberg 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Boni 0-2, Ross 0-2, Mendez 0-2), Washington State 6-17 (C. Leger-Walker 3-7, Motuga 1-2, Wallack 1-2, K. Leger-Walker 1-4, Sarver 0-2). Rebounds — San Jose State 27 (Oberg 6), Washington State 47 (Motuga, Nankervis 9). Assists — San Jose State 6 (Boni 2), Washington State 21 (K. Leger-Walker 8). Total fouls — San Jose State 12, Washington State 10. A — 713.