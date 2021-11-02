Rock-solid effort earns Stone weekly Pac-12 honor

Washington State’s Ron Stone Jr. had another impactful performance in what’s shaping up to be a stellar junior campaign, and for his work in the Cougars’ defense-driven rout of Arizona State, the spirited edge-rusher was named the Pac-12’s defensive lineman of the week Monday.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for R.J. and what he does, because he does it his way,” WSU interim coach Jake Dickert said Monday. “At the same time, he works his tail off. He wants coaching, he wants critique because he wants to get better. He’s set a high bar for himself. I’m really happy for his success.
“Whether other people are taking notice, we can’t worry about that. But the film speaks for itself.”
Stone posted a sack, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and six tackles (four solo) in WSU’s 34-21 win over ASU on Saturday in Tempe. He played a key role in the Cougs’ success containing mobile Sun Devil quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder made four run stops near the line of scrimmage.
He jumped on a loose ball — popped free by linebacker Kyle Thornton and cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. — late in the second quarter, setting up a touchdown that put WSU up 28-0. The Cougar defense forced a season-high five takeaways.
Stone, who hails from San Jose, ranks second in the Pac-12 with 10.5 tackles for loss and sits in a tie for third in sacks with 5.5.
He is Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded Cougar player this season, per Cougfan.com.
“Consistency – that’s the first thing I hear and know (about Stone),” Dickert said. “R.J. deserves everything he’s getting because he’s operating within a team concept.
“He’s an emotional leader for us, he’s obviously a vocal leader for us. Everybody knows that. … This guy works hard. This guy has been playing a little bit banged up. He’s given his teammates everything he has.”
Fellow standout WSU edge-rusher Brennan Jackson took home the same award in both Week 5 and 7. WSU is the only Pac-12 team with three Pac-12 D-lineman of the week honors this season.
Clash with Duck to start late
The Cougs’ first late game since Week 1 is a big one.
The game against No. 7 Oregon will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, the school announced Monday.
The Pac-12 game at Eugene’s Autzen Stadium will be broadcast on ESPN.
“It’s a good thing,” WSU interim coach Jake Dickert said Monday. “We haven’t played (a late game) in a while, so that obviously means good things are happening for us and our team, and they deserve the moment.”
This installment of “Pac-12 After Dark” has major implications in the conference. With a win, WSU (5-4, 4-2) enters the driver’s seat of the Pac-12’s North Division and attains bowl eligibility.
The Cougs have won four of their past five games. They have a bye this weekend.
UO (7-1, 4-1) has been tested in recent weeks, but its only blemish is an overtime loss at Stanford on Oct. 2.
“We know the type of environment we’ll be walking into,” Dickert said. “We’ll be prepared for it. … It’ll be an exciting environment and one that these guys have played themselves into, to play meaningful football in November. That’s exactly what we set out for when we started this season and we’re in that moment now.”
WSU played eight straight afternoon games after opening its season with an 8 p.m. start time versus Utah State.