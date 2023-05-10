Rodman picks USC as new destination

DJ Rodman

DJ Rodman, who appeared in 111 games at Washington State over the past four seasons, will spend his final year of eligibility at Southern California.

The forward announced his commitment to the Trojans on Tuesday via Instagram.

On Feb. 19, during the Cougs’ senior night celebrations at Beasley Coliseum, Rodman gave an emotional speech to WSU fans, promising that he’d return to the program in 2023.

