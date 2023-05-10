Rodman picks USC as new destination

DJ Rodman, who appeared in 111 games at Washington State over the past four seasons, will spend his final year of eligibility at Southern California.
The forward announced his commitment to the Trojans on Tuesday via Instagram.
On Feb. 19, during the Cougs’ senior night celebrations at Beasley Coliseum, Rodman gave an emotional speech to WSU fans, promising that he’d return to the program in 2023.
But in this age of lucrative NIL deals and constant movement in the transfer portal, there are no guarantees that a player will remain at one school. Rodman reversed course and entered the portal on May 1. Eight days later, he joined a Pac-12 rival.
Returning home and cashing in on his name, image and likeness were presumably factors that influenced Rodman’s decision. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles metro. Rodman has a marketable story — he’s the son of NBA legend Dennis Rodman — and USC is well-stocked with NIL funds to lure big-name players.
At USC, Rodman will play alongside another Trojan newcomer with NBA bloodlines. Guard Bronny James, a five-star recruit and the son of LeBron James, committed to the Trojans last week. USC also recently added point guard Isaiah Collier, who is considered to be the No. 1 prep recruit in the country by several outlets.
The Trojans’ roster boasts plenty of talent, so it’s uncertain how significant Rodman’s role will be. Had he stayed at WSU, Rodman would have been a key player in 2023.
The 6-foot-6 wing became a fan-favorite early in his WSU career. He was known for his energy and gritty style of play — Rodman did the “dirty work,” battling aggressively for rebounds, taking charges and diving on the floor for loose balls.
Rodman started 12 games over his first three seasons and served as a role player, then emerged as a standout in 2022-23. He made 30 starts and averaged 31.5 minutes per game, setting career highs in scoring (9.6 points per game) and rebounding (5.8 per game). Rodman established himself as one of WSU’s most reliable 3-point shooters last year, hitting 51-of-134 (38.1%) attempts. He went 52-of-158 from long range across his first three seasons.
Rodman averaged 5.5 points and four rebounds during his WSU career, shooting 39.9% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point land. Rodman’s production might not be difficult for WSU to replace, but the Cougs will certainly miss his leadership and hustle.
Rodman is the fifth WSU player to enter the portal since the season ended. Team captain TJ Bamba, the Cougars’ leading scorer last year, transferred recently to Villanova. Center Dishon Jackson signed with Charlotte. Reserve center Jack Wilson is headed to Minnesota. Backup forward Carlos Rosario is still searching for a new home.
WSU secured a couple of major recruiting victories recently, signing forward Jaylen Wells and guard Joseph Yesufu. The 6-7 Wells scored 22.1 points per game last season at Sonoma State and earned Division II All-America honors. Yesufu played in 69 games for national powerhouse Kansas over the past two seasons. The 6-foot combo guard should compete for a starting job at WSU.