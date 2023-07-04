SAN FRANCISCO — Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run double in a four-run ninth inning against All-Star closer Camilo Doval, and the Seattle Mariners held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Monday night.

J.P. Crawford broke a 2-all tie with a sacrifice fly against Doval. Rodríguez’s double made it 5-2, and Teoscar Hernández added an RBI single with two outs as the Mariners handed Doval (2-3) his worst outing in the majors.

The right-hander had never allowed more than three earned runs in a game and had given up a total of eight in 38 prior appearances this season.

