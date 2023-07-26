MINNEAPOLIS — Julio Rodríguez homered twice, including a two-run shot in a four-run eighth to tie the game, as the Seattle Mariners rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-7 on Tuesday night.

After Rodríguez tied the game, Eugenio Suárez came through with a two-run double in the ninth off Oliver Ortega (0-1) to put Seattle ahead after the Mariners trailed 4-0 after the first inning.

“I was able to contribute to the team,” Rodríguez said. “When the team needed me, I was there. I was pressing. I was able to deliver and I feel like that was my biggest thing from that game.”

