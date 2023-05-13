DETROIT — Julio Rodríguez had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-2 on Friday night.

Rodríguez, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, came into the game hitting .205 with six home runs.

“Julio got off to a pretty slow start last year, and this is right about when he picked it up and became Julio Rodríguez,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Hopefully, this is the start of the same kind of run.”

Tags

Recommended for you