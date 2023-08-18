KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mariners had just squandered another opportunity on the basepaths, and seen their lead against the Royals disappear, when Julio Rodriguez stepped to the plate with two runners aboard in the eighth inning Thursday.

The Mariners’ starting pitcher, whose day on the mound had long been done, proceeded to watch the 22-year-old All-Star rip the first pitch he saw from Kansas City reliever Carlos Hernandez over the left-field bullpen. The homer gave Rodriguez a career-best five hits to go with five RBI and, more importantly, lifted the streaking Mariners to a 6-4 series-ending win that left them a half-game back of Toronto for the third AL wild card.

Rodriguez had 12 hits in the four-game set, setting a franchise record for any series. He’s the fourth Mariners player with at least four hits in back-to-back games, the fifth player in club history with a five-hit, five-RBI game, and the first Seattle player with at least 20 homers in each of his first two seasons.

