Rolo: No bowl bid for Cougars

COUGAR NOTES
Even if Washington State beats Utah this week, the Cougars won’t pursue a bowl invitation this year, coach Nick Rolovich said Tuesday.
The Cougars have had three football games canceled because of coronavirus issues, including a home contest last week that was called off less than two hours before kickoff after the California Bears drew a positive virus test.
Earlier, a road trip to Stanford was scrapped shortly before the Cougars were to head for the airport on the day before the game. For all that, their biggest disappointment was seeing the Apple Cup against Washington zapped.
Win or lose, the season for the Cougs (1-2) will conclude after their game Saturday (10:30 a.m. Pacific, FS1) at Utah (2-2).
“I think this will be it,” Rolovich said in a virtual news conference. “I think it’s been incredibly hard on these guys, the uncertainty of what’s going to hit next. I think they all deserve a ton of credit for getting to this point.”
The Cougars joined Stanford, Virginia, Boston College and Pittsburgh in ruling out a bowl bid, with Rolovich noting the traditional bowl experience won’t be in the offering anyway.
Instead of arriving at the host city several days early to sight-see and participate in festivities, teams likely will arrive two days early and mostly lock down in their hotels. Fans will either be prohibited or severely limited, and 11 of the 44 originally scheduled bowl games already have been canceled.
“Getting pulled off the field (before the Cal game), getting pulled off the bus going to Stanford, doesn’t help the confidence for sticking around for Christmas and seeing what’s out there,” Rolovich said. “It’s just a different world.”
Cougars cornerback George Hicks III suggested players don’t disagree strongly with the school’s decision.
“It’s been a long season,” he said. “We’ve been here since August or June, we’ve been away from our families, and we’ve played only four games (assuming the Utah contest happens).
“So I think the big thing with coach Rolo and a lot of other guys in the building is, what if we continue practicing and continue going on, and then, say, it gets canceled because of COVID from one of the two teams? It’s not something we’re all disappointed in. We’ll be back next year. We’ll be in a bowl game — different situations, different scenarios.”
Hicks, a senior, said he will exercise the NCAA’s virus-induced option of returning next season without giving up a year of eligibility. Rolovich has said he expects most of his seniors to do the same.
The bowls that choose to move forward might have a large pool of schools to choose from, barring a flood of more opt-outs. Because of the pandemic, the NCAA has waived its usual bowl requirement of a .500 record.
SIGNING DAY — Rolovich said he’s pleased with the player acquisitions he’s expected to announce today as the early signing period begins. The first-year coach, who spent the previous four years heading the program at Hawaii, admitted he’s not always as confident in his choices at this juncture.
“I thought the assistant coaches have done a wonderful job in evaluation, and everyone who’s going to join us tomorrow I’m very happy about,” he said. “I’ve never said this before, but (some seasons) I can have some buyer’s remorse. Could we have waited, could we have got somebody different? But I don’t feel that this year.
“The evaluation process as far as physical athletes has been incredible. (Director of player personnel) Rob Schlaeger, he’s kind of a machine with it. But I also think it’s been real genuine relationships being established between the recruiting coaches, the position coaches, and I feel like I know these guys pretty well too. That I feel good about.”
