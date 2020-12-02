Standout running back Max Borghi, who has missed both of Washington State’s football games this season with an undisclosed injury, has returned to the practice field, Cougars coach Nick Rolovich confirmed during a virtual news conference Tuesday.
“Nice to see 21 out there again,” Rolovich said. “I think he just has a presence on the field that affects the rest of the team positively.”
It’s unknown if Borghi will be available for the Cougars’ Pac-12 game Sunday (4:30 p.m., FS1) against No. 17 USC (3-0) at Los Angeles Memorial Stadium.
Rolovich, who is hesitant to talk about injuries, didn’t specify when Borghi began practicing again. But he commended the junior’s diligence in recent weeks.
“He just wants to play,” he said. “I understand they’re amateurs, I understand they’re (in) college. But you can still have professional habits, especially when you get up into your older years — junior, senior years. I think he knows what it’s going to take for him to make it to the next level and excel, and I think he’s already taken on those habits and that mindset. ... I’d say he was angry about not being able to play.”
It appears Borghi sustained the injury during the days or weeks before the Cougars’ season openerNov. 7 at Oregon State.
“It’s been a while since he’s put the pads on, but he stayed in shape,” linebacker Jahad Woods said. “He’s always going to be ready to ball. He’s a great player for us. It’s good for him to be back.”
Borghi’s absence has given a much-deferred opportunity to senior backup Deon McIntosh, a former Notre Dame running back who has rushed for 239 yards in the two WSU games, averaging 7 yards per carry. Even when Borghi returns, McIntosh likely will see more playing time than he did last season.
Offensive tackle Liam Ryan was asked if Borghi looks the same as he did before his injury.
“Of course,” he said. “He’s been dedicated to getting back onto the field. He worked just as hard to do that. He’s going to work hard to get back and play his role. His role has been different this year. Don’t forget Deon now. Don’t forget about that guy.”
