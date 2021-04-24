Rolo wants to see predator spirit

While answering a question about his expectations for the Crimson and Gray game, Nick Rolovich alluded to a Cougar bugaboo from 2020 that he hasn’t often addressed lately — with the public. Apparently, he’s addressed it at length with his players.
The Washington State football coach wants to see a lot less mercy than the Cougars showed at times last season.
He’ll probably be aided in that regard by an offense vs. defense format, unusual for this school, as the Cougars stage their final spring scrimmage today (2 p.m., Pac-12) at a mostly empty Martin Stadium. Because of the pandemic, the crowd will be limited to players’ family members.
It will the first time in recent memory that WSU coaches will divide the team into offense and defense, as opposed to assigning players from each unit to Crimson and Gray. Also, first-teamers mostly will go against first-teamers, and so forth.
It’s evidently the preferred format for Rolovich, the former Hawaii boss hired by the Cougs 15 months ago, then denied 2020 spring drills by the pandemic. But it has particular advantages this year, given the Rolo’s dearth of practice time as he installed new schemes before a pandemic-squeezed 1-3 season in the fall and winter.
“This is about having a good football practice at the core,” Rolovich said this week, “and the highest level of competition is what will give us the best (benefit) moving forward. Hopefully, it’s a good show. But it’s only practice 13 (of the spring), so we’ve got to get some good work in.”
For one thing, the format affords the offense and defense a chance to foster mindsets directly applicable to Saturdays in the fall. They’ll try to avoid whatever mindset reigned last season as they blew leads of 12 and 21 points in decisive losses to Oregon and Utah, respectively. How decisive? The point swings in those games were 26 and 38.
Rolo expects more of a predatorial instinct today.
“I think if one side gets the upper hand, you will see that side looking to finish the other side,” he said. “We have to learn to put people away. We’ve been harping on that all spring.”
He also expects more consistency, decisiveness and camaraderie than he saw last season.
“There’s a synergy that’s bubbling,” he said of team dynamics, “and I just want to keep it going, because these guys have given us as coaches, this university, so much over the past year.”
Adhering to a schedule preferred by predecessor Mike Leach, Rolovich won’t conclude spring drills with the game but will conduct additional practices Tuesday and Thursday. He’s not sure he’ll do the same next year.
The scrimmage’s format will play down the quarterback battles that often have served as Crimson and Gray story lines. Junior left-hander Camm Cooper and grad transfer Jarrett Guarantano will play for the same team and presumably get equal reps.
Last year’s starter, Jayden de Laura, remains suspended after drawing a DUI in February. A few of the team’s other standouts, like running back Max Borghi, appear to have been limited by recent injuries.
At Hawaii’s spring games, the playful Rolovich indulged his penchant for costumed skits, but he said the lack of a crowd will discourage that sort of thing today.
“I think we’ll have some fun, though,” he said. “Keep your eyes open.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.