The Cougars seem to be no closer to naming a starting quarterback. But they might have a new reason to accelerate the effort to do so.
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich acknowledged that an undisputed starter might have provided some psychological stability as the Cougars’ offense languished amid frigid conditions Saturday in their second football scrimmage of the preseason. As with WSU’s other practices, the session was closed to the media.
“The defense came out and had some success and didn’t let go of that energy,” Rolovich said in a Zoom news conference, “and we need to find the guys on offense that are able to pull us back. I think a lot of that has to do with the quarterback position being up in the air. Who to rally around, to pull them out of the hole?”
There are plenty of other reasons to seek clarity at quarterback as the Cougs and their first-year coach prepare for the Nov. 7 season opener at Oregon State, still unsure if their starter will be Camm Cooper, Gunner Cruz or Jayden de Laura.
But Rolo isn’t the only person describing the race as muddled.
“It’s a tight battle,” standout running back Max Borghi said. “I think today Jayden had a better day than Cammon and Gunner, but that doesn’t mean tomorrow Jayden can’t have a worse day. It’s a day-by-day thing and it’s going to be a tough choice for these coaches.”
Borghi, by the way, was one of four players voted captains by their teammates, Rolovich announced. The others were offensive tackles Abe Lucas and Liam Ryan and linebacker Jahad Woods.
The scrimmage, probably the Cougars’ final of the preseason, seemed to reinforce Rolovich’s reluctance to use the full spectrum of his run-and-shoot offense in this shortened, pandemic-delayed season. Not only does his system differ in key ways from predecessor Mike Leach’s Air Raid, but none of the team’s four quarterbacks has taken a college snap.
“Not good,” Rolovich said of the quarterbacks’ performance. “Not good enough. We’ve got a long way to go in two weeks, that’s my opinion. I think we’ve got to look at ourselves on the offensive side of the ball, in the staff room, and see what we can execute at a high level and what we can’t. We’ve just got to be honest with ourselves.”
Cooper threw two interceptions while passing 2-for-7, and de Laura went 10-for-13 with no picks. Cruz was 5-for-15.
Rolovich said the strengths of the offense were the pass protection and the running game, which was led by Jouvensly Bazil’s 51 yards on six carries.
On the other side of the ball, the reports almost were all good.
“They took it to task,” defensive coordinator Jake Dickert said of his players. “They were serious about the day, they brought the energy. We just want to play hard, first and foremost, and I think the guys did that today.”
The cornerbacks were especially sharp, according to linebacker Justus Rogers, who gave particular props to true freshman Chau Smith-Wade and junior college transfer Jaylen Watson. Each had an interception, and Watson returned his for a touchdown.
Smith-Wade is drawing as many plaudits on defense as freshman receiver Joey Hobert is on offense.
“He’s a guy who continues to prove himself that he’s ready now to play this level of football,” Dickert said.
Dickert said the toughest positions for him to evaluate are the tackles, where he has looked closely at perhaps 10 players. Reporters, too, have struggled to get a handle on those spots. When asked if experienced junior Lamonte McDougle is part of the mix, Dickert was evasive, saying, “We’re just looking at a bunch of guys.”
The scrimmage was largely situational, said Rolovich, whose dismay about his offense was exacerbated by a special teams blunder.
“We call in the punt team, and why aren’t there 11 guys out there?” he said. “Those types of things. After I get done with you guys, I’ll make sure I talk to the coaching staff about this stuff.”
RUSHING — Jouvensly Bazil 6-51, Max Borghi 3-17, Clay Markoff 1-(-2), Jayden de Laura 3-6, Gunner Cruz 1-1, Camm Cooper 2-1.
PASSING — Camm Cooper 2-7-2-24, Gunner Cruz 5-15-0-49, Jayden de Laura 10-13-10-46.
RECEIVING — Renard Bell 5-35, Travell Harris 4-27, Jamire Calvin 3-11, Billy Pospipil 2-11, T.J. Robertson 2-24, Lucas Bacon 1-11.
