Rolovich: Cougs’ won’t roll over in pandemic

Nick Rolovich seemed to understand the rationale of the question. But he answered emphatically: No, his Washington State football team won’t relinquish any competitive edge this season with a view to building for the future.
“I don’t think our fan base deserves (that),” the first-year Cougars coach said Wednesday in an online news conference involving Pac-12 coaches, “and I don’t think that’s a good way to live your life.”
Earlier in the day, results of the conference’s preseason media poll had provided context to the reporter’s question. The Cougars were picked last in the Pac-12 North, one spot behind their first opponent, Oregon State, which hosts Wazzu on Nov. 7 to launch a seven-game schedule.
Oregon was tabbed to win the North and to defeat USC in the Dec. 7 league championship game.
For WSU, the rest of the context is well-documented. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out spring drills and conventional preseason camps throughout the country, and first-year coaches likely will pay the heaviest price for that.
As Rolovich has pointed out, contact workouts this month won’t qualify as “camp,” because classes already have started and players’ attention will be divided. So he and new defensive coordinator Jake Dickert will be hard-pressed to inculcate their systems to anything close to a satisfactory degree.
But that doesn’t mean, for example, they’ll sacrifice experience for raw talent, hoping the youngsters will reap the benefit in future seasons.
In listing all the factions that would disapprove of such an approach, Rolovich laid particular emphasis on alumni of the program.
“I don’t think they would appreciate that at all,” he said. “They’re the ones that laid the bricks, (at a time) when they didn’t get a snack pack every time they came in the weight room. That wouldn’t roll with those guys. They would probably feel disrespected, and I would too.”
On the other hand, he suggested, every team in the country is placing a premium on building depth, in case the pandemic affects the active rosters for any given game.
Steepening the Cougars’ challenge is the fact none of their four quarterbacks has taken a collegiate snap. Rolovich was unsurprisingly reluctant to set a timetable for naming a starter, but he gave the impression that sophomore Camm Cooper, second-year freshman Gunner Cruz and true freshman Jayden de Laura will split reps more or less equally in the early going. The fourth candidate is walk-on Victor Gabalis.
A reporter, noting the plethora of upsets in college games so far, asked if the virus-shortened season is playing into the hands of underdogs. Rolovich certainly would like to think so.
“I think you’re on to something,” he said. “Everybody had an abbreviated prep. This is an opportunity to jump in and make some real noise. I see it as a complete opportunity. I didn’t necessarily want to take that stance publicly with you guys, but I’ve already done that. But for our team — ‘Guys, it’s 60 minutes of football. Everyone (in the Pac-12) is getting the same amount of training camp. There are six or seven games. It’s about who gets hot and who stays together and who believes they can win.’”
Dale Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.