During college football games, offensive coaches don’t always get a chance to fully scrutinize the play of their team’s defense.
But Washington State boss Nick Rolovich liked what he saw on video from his D after the Cougars’ 21-6 win last week at California.
“It was fun to be there in person, but it was also really enjoyable to watch on film,” he said Monday in his weekly Zoom news conference.
The Cougars (2-3, 1-2) are preparing to face Oregon State (4-1, 2-0) in a conference game Saturday (1 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field in Pullman. The Beavers are favored by 3½ points.
It was also announced Monday that Washington State’s home game against Stanford on Oct. 16 will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPNU.
In one of WSU’s best defensive performances of recent seasons on Saturday at Berkeley, Calif., the Cougars held Cal to 273 offensive yards and a 3-for-15 success rate on third down, including 1-for-10 through three quarters.
Cougs edge rusher Brennan Jackson was named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday after furnishing two of WSU’s four sacks at Cal.
“The defense, it was quite an impressive performance, the way they played, how hard they played,” Rolovich said. He said linebacker Justus Rogers “looked like an inspired player” and also lauded the edge rushers and “the collective effort throughout that game.”
Rolovich again declined to provide details on his often-stated intention of complying with a Washington state mandate for education workers to be fully vaccinated for the coronavirus by Oct. 18 or receive a medical or religious exemption.
For him to meet that deadline, his final chance to get the shot would have been Monday, and it would have needed to be the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version.
Asked if he has received a notice from the state requesting proof of vaccination, Rolovich said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
He was also asked if WSU fans should be worried about Rolovich or any of his assistants losing their job Oct. 18.
“I don’t think so,” he said.
Since the state mandate was announced Aug. 18, Rolovich has given no indication whether he has been vaccinated or if he plans to seek an exemption.
The coach confirmed Jayden de Laura as his No. 1 quarterback moving forward. Jarrett Guarantano, who filled in for an injured de Laura in a game at Utah on Sept. 25, remained in Pullman for the Cal trip after getting “banged up” late in the Utah contest, Rolovich said.
Following the win at Berkeley, de Laura was asked to assess his performance, and he indicated he was going easy on his touchy left knee.
“Nowhere close to where I should be,” he said of the caliber of his play. “Once I get healthy — I’m not using that as an excuse — but I feel more comfortable to be playing, making plays.
“The second half, I felt more comfortable running. I didn’t want to go out there and run too much the first half and put myself on the line. Just kind of played it safe. And when the time came to make certain plays, I just made it.”
De Laura ran for 15 yards on third-and-5 in the third quarter.
Rolovich said Monday, “I didn’t notice any limitations in how he played because of the injury, and I thought he was really dialed in mentally.”
